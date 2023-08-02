Lindsay Lohan shares her first postpartum photo in underwear: ‘I’m not a regular mom’

Lindsay Lohan is honoring her body after welcoming her first child in July with her husband, Bader Shammas. On Wednesday, the actress shared her first photo since giving birth, wearing a crop top and postpartum underwear. “I am so proud of what this body was able to accomplish during these months of pregnancy and now, recovery,” she proudly wrote in the caption.

Lohan announced she was pregnant on Instagram in March 2023, giving birth to a son in Dubai, who they named Luai. “Having a baby is the greatest joy in the world!” she continued.

Lohan wore comfortable postpartum underwear saying it was her usual outfit of the day. She also made a hilarious reference to her iconic Mean Girls film adding, “Because I’m not a regular mom, I’m a postpartum mom.” “Love the mean girls reference! Iconic,” someone wrote in the comments.

The 37-year-old looked fresh-faced and amazing in the photo. Julia Fox shared the love in the comments writing, “Congratulations!! You’re gonna be such an amazing mommy.” Paris Hilton also congratulated the new mama.

Jamie Lee Curtis’ special gift

The Parent Trap star has had support and love from her fans and friends. Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, famously starred together in the Freaky Friday, playing mother and daughter. Twenty years later, they still share a heartwarming bond, and Curtis sent Luai a special gift.

On Tuesday, the Parent Trap star shared two photos on her Instagram story showing an array of children’s books written by Curtis. She has written several successful and critically acclaimed children’s books that often focus on themes like self-acceptance, identity, and important life lessons.

The books Curtis sent include, “Today I Feel Silly & Other Moods That Make My Day” (1998) which helps children understand and express their feelings. She also sent “My Brave Year of Firsts: Tries, Sighs, and High Fives” (2012), My Mommy Hung the Moon: A Love Story (2010), “Where do Ballons Go? An Uplifting Mystery” (2000), and more.