Lindsay Lohan shares her thoughts on Hollywood’s thin Ozempic era

It’s no secret that Hollywood has a new star - Ozempic. The drug used in adults with type 2 diabetes has become a popular method for weight loss, and celebrities are losing pounds fast. With the ideal body type changing from curvy to thin, it’s like we’ve reverted to the early 00s. An era Lindsay Lohan knows all too well.

Lohan, now a proud mom to her 8-month-old son, Luai, has returned to Hollywood. She walked the red carpet at Vanity Fair’s Oscar party with her husband, Bader Shammas, on Sunday, and The Parent Trap star has a new film on the way called Irish Wish, out on Netflix on March 15.

In an interview withBustle for a cover story, the 37-year-old talked about the current skinny trend. “Everyone’s getting so thin now. I feel like everything always comes full circle again, so this is that moment, and this, too, shall pass,” she said. “But it does seem like there’s pressure,” she told the outlet.

Thankfully, the proud mother isn’t thinking about losing weight. “I was so attached to [Luai] that my last thought was going on a treadmill,” she continued. “I feel like we put so much pressure on ourselves to have to look ‘good’ so soon, but you look so beautiful [postpartum]. Give yourself time.”



Lohan has struggled with an eating disorder in the past, telling Vanity Fair in 2006 she struggled with bulimia. When she was at her lowest, paparazzi and tabloids were running wild, shaming and labeling her as a reckless party animal.

Now that she’s an adult, she stays away from reading the press. “I don’t really pay attention to that. I don’t really read stuff that comes out either. ‘Cause I know how it works, so there’s no point. And if you immerse yourself in that stuff, you’re just going to get lost, and it can just do so much to you,” the Freaky Friday star, who confirmed a sequel, explained.

While the press once controlled her story, we may one day hear it in her own words, in the form of a memoir. But she’s not quite ready yet. “When I’m ready, and I accomplish all of the things I want to accomplish, then I’ll maybe consider doing it. But my story isn’t finished yet, so I’m not in a rush to share my side of it,” she said.