That’s so fetch!

Lindsay Lohan supports the new ‘Mean Girls’ movie with a surprise appearance at the New York premiere

The actress said she “hopes” to be described as a “cool mom”

By Shirley Gómez -New York

That’s so fetch! Lindsay Lohan made a surprise appearance at the New York premiere of Mean Girls. The actress, who famously starred in the 2004 film as Cady Heron, supported the film’s modern take.

The actress, who posed on the pink carpet wearing a long-sleeved black dress by Alexandre Vauthier, said she “hopes” to be described as a “cool mom.” Lohan’s response came after People Magazine asked how she identifies after welcoming her son Luai with her husband Bader Shammas in July 2023.

Months after the event, Lohan and the original Mean Girls cast reunited to star in a Walmart Black Friday commercial that brought nostalgia to millennials.

The new Mean Girls film has Angourie Rice in the role of Cady Heron, while Renée Rapp is the new Regina George.Tina Fey, who wrote the original movie, is also partaking in the movie-musical adaptation.

The trailer teases the plot of the film, taking advantage of the fact that likely everyone who’s watching it has seen the original story.

Could the original cast members be featured in the film?

Mean Girls is a stand alone story, featuring original music. Despite the changes, the upcoming film was written by Tina Fey, who wrote the original. It’s unknown if the original stars of the film will make an appearance, but Amanda Seyfriend has previously said she’d be happy to be involved in the franchise once more. “It’s been a long legacy for Mean Girls, and I think we all kinda just need to hang,” she said to Entertainment Tonight.

Mean Girls premieres in theaters on January 12.

