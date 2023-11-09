Mean Girls has proved to be one of the most iconic films, withstanding the test of time. Released in 2004, it has some of the most memorable quotes, outfits, and charcters, becoing a pop culture staple. The cast recently teamed up for a Black Friday sale commercial for Walmart, which had millenials screaming, “That’s so fetch!.” Now, a trailer for the 2023 Mean Girls movie musical has gone viral with Tina Fey reprising her role as Ms. Norbury, and a new cast of young stars ready to play Cady Heron (Angourie Rice), Regina George (Reneé Rapp), Karen (Avantika), Gretchen Wieners (Bebe Wood) and more. As we await its 2024 release, check out where the original cast members are now.