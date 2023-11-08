Xochitl Gomez powers through her injury on DWTS; Lele Pons eliminated

Dancing with the Stars is in full motion, and tonight was “Music Video Night” with the eight remaining couples performing dances to songs featured in iconic music videos. Xochitl Gomez, who has Mexican roots, had fans worried this week when she revealed she sprained her ankle during rehearsal. Thankfully, she was able to return to the dance floor with her partner Val Chmerkovskiy, with an amazing jazz performance to Gwen Stefani’s “Hollaback Girl.”



She channeled Stefani, even rocking a blonde wig. Gomez’s performance earned her a 34 out of 40, with Paula Abdul, who joined the panel for music video night, giving her a score of 9. Carrie Ann Inaba also gave her a 9, with Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli giving her an 8.

She returned to the dance floor again for the group dance, which was set to Psy’s “Gangnam Style.” The points given in the group dance helped everyone as a team and they earned a perfect score of 40 out of 40.



In the group was Gomez’s fellow Latina Lele Pons and Brandon Amrstrong. Unforunately it was the last performance for the Venezuelan singer, who was eliminated from the competition.

Gomez’s injury

On last weeks episode during “Monster Night,” Gomez banged her knee on the altar when she jumped up. Thankfully it was a mild injury and she just had a bruise and cut. Unfortunately it seemed like some kind of foreshadowing because she actually did injure herself this week.





On Monday, the 17 year old shared a video of the moment it happened, where she appeared to be in some serious pain. “im good tho! A lil sprain but WE WORKIN,” she captioned the video. Despite the sprain, she had great scores. The Marvel star is proving to be strong, agile, and dedicated force to be reckoned with.