DWTS: Learn Xochitl Gomez and more stars’ songs and styles for the finale

Season 32 of “Dancing with the Stars” is reaching its conclusion, with the series finale scheduled to air next week. Five couples will take the dance floor next Tuesday, preparing two performances that encapsulate and showcase the work they’ve done over the past months. Xochitl Gomez, Jason Mraz, Alyson Hannigan, and more stars will dance for judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.

To prepare for the occasion, PEOPLE magazine has revealed some of the songs and dance styles that couples will be showcasing on the series finale.

Xochitl Gomez & Val Chmerkovskiy

Xochitl Gomez & Val Chmerkovskiy

Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy will be dancing the Foxtrot along to Katy Perry’s “Unconditionally.” They’ll also perform a freestyle dance with the song “Que Calor,” by District 78.

Alyson Hannigan & Sasha Farber

Hannigan and Farber will dance a salsa number set to Gloria Estefan’s “Get On Your Feet.” For the freestyle number, Hannigan will be doing a mix of two songs: “Enchanted,” by Taylor Swift, and “Papi,” by Jennifer Lopez.

Charity Lawson & Artem Chigvintsev

Charity Lawson & Artem Chigvintsev

Lawson and Chigvintsev will be performing a tango set to Astor Piazzolla’s “Libertango.” For the freestyle, the two will dance a medley that includes Destiny’s Child “Lose my Breath,” and “Sueltate,” the song by Sam i, Jarina De Marco and Anitta.

Ariana Madix & Pasha Pashkov

Madix will dance a samba number for her last DWTS’s episode. She’ll dance it to the Spice Girls’ “Spice Up Your Life.” For the freestyle number, she’ll be performing a medley with the songs “Run the World,” by Beyonce, and “Level Up,” by Ciara.

Jason Mraz & Daniella Karagach

Jason Mraz & Daniella Karagach

Lastly, Jason Mraz and his partner Daniella Kagarach will be performing a Foxtrot set to Frank Sinatra’s “Fly Me to the Moon.” For the freestyle round, they’ll be performing “Happy” by C2C and Derek Martin.