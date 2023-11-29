Xochitl Gomez’s ‘La Vie en Rose’ dance moved ‘DWTS’ judges to tears

What an unprecedented night at ‘Dancing With the Stars’ semi-finals. Following last week’s Taylor Swift night, five couples were fighting for a spot at next week’s finale. Tears, smiles, drama, and much more happened in the ballroom! Two perfect scores from Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy performances were the highlight of the night. It is official! One of the most beloved couples in the competition is heading to the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ season 32 finale on December 5th.

The Marvel star had another great night. Currently, the youngest competitor in the show, Xochitl has continued her path to perfection throughout the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ journey. Her talent and discipline are unquestionable, week after week, she has been working on improving and giving her hundred percent, always supported by her inseparable dancing partner Val.

The opening dance was a Samba. In the background, the band was playing ‘Samba’ by Gloria Estefan. This was the first perfect score of the night 30/30. Bruno Tonioli was on his feet and said he was “still partying” after their routine. “She is the Samba diva!” he added. “Nothing left out, always, always delivered, like a star!”

Her second dance, ‘La Vie en Rose’ by Lady Gaga, was an elegant, well-choreographed and passionate performance. Xochitl’s last dance moved the DWTS judges to tears.

“I never thought I’d be this good of a dancer, so getting in the finale is fabulous...“Being a 17-year-old and doing this show, I’ve gained a lot of respect for dancers.” - Xochitl Gomez -

Judge Derek Hough couldn’t contain his emotion, “Len would have loved that dance,” he told her through tears. “That was absolutely perfect.”

Carrie Ann Inaba was also thrilled by Xochitl’s performance, “you touched my heart” with that routine, “stunning.” Another perfecto score was announced: 30/30.

Competing for a place in the finals are singer Jason Mraz, actress Alyson Hannigan, Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix, Marvel actress Xochitl Gomez, and Bachelorette star Charity Lawson. The winner will receive the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, named in honor of the show’s late head judge.