Xochitl Gomez shares update after Dancing with the Stars injury

Xochitl Gomez might have been banged up on Tuesday’s episode of Dancing with the Stars, but the Latina is ready for next week. Gómez has been taking over the show with high scores and exciting performances. In the recent episode, she crushed her contemporary routine to “Game of Survival” by Ruelle during Monster Night, earning a score of 37 out of 40. But she had fans worried after her partner Val Chmerkovskiy carried her off the stage with what seemed like a knee injury.

On Thursday, the Marvel star shared a gallery of photos and videos from her performance, including a photo of her knee inside a brace. But she assured everything was fine in the comments. She responded to a fan who asked about the injury saying, she hit her knee on the altar when she jumped up. Thankfully it was a mild injury. “Just a bruise and a cut, but it’s crazy to have that happen during live TV,” she continued.





Gomez had fans concerned she wouldn’t return to the stage after she was carried out, but she returned later for the “Dance Monster-thon,“ even winning, just ahead of Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov.

She told Us Weekly she was “freaking out a little bit” because at first, she couldn’t tell if it was a twist or s something with her kneecap — I don’t know.” In front of the judge’s table, it appeared like Alfonso Ribeiro and Chmerkovskiy were helping her stabilize herself.

“I was like, ‘OK, let me see if I can put my foot down and I can stay on it. We’re good,’” Gomez told the outlet. “They were asking me, ‘Are you OK?’ I’m like, ‘Yes, we’re good. Trust.’”

With the duo at the top of the leaderboard after Monster Night, we may see the young Latina take home the title.

