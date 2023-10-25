EXCLUSIVE: Xochitl Gomez reveals the challenges she faces on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy’s performance on “Dancing with the Stars” has been nothing short of extraordinary, and they are currently the talk of the town as they have surged to the top of the leaderboard, achieving the season’s first 9s and 10s. The duo’s incredible chemistry on the dance floor is undeniable, leaving the judges and audiences in awe. Their performances have been a beautiful blend of grace, passion, and precision, showcasing their dedication and hard work in each routine.

In an exclusive interview with HOLA! USA, Xochitl, and Val opened up about the secret to their undeniable chemistry. They revealed that their strong partnership is built on trust, communication, and a shared passion for dance. Their connection not only shines on the dance floor but also off it, making them a force to be reckoned with in the competition.

Furthermore, Xochitl and Val discussed their most memorable year, which brought an emotional and personal touch to their performances. Sharing their life stories and experiences through dance has resonated deeply with the audience, making their journey on “Dancing with the Stars” all the more compelling.

As they continue to dazzle with their incredible routines, the burning question on everyone’s mind is whether they believe they have what it takes to win the competition. Their determination and talent have indeed put them in contention for the top prize, and they remain optimistic about their chances as they aim to capture the coveted mirrorball trophy.



How has your background in acting influenced your ability to convey emotion and storytelling through dance, contributing to your and Val Chmerkovskiy’s success on ‘Dancing with the Stars’? Xochitl Gomez: I have a musical theater background. As a young kid, I did musicals. So, I was pretty familiar with being out in the audience, and I enjoyed it. But I stopped when I was like 11 or 12. So it’s been a few years since I’ve done that. So definitely, coming back out here and coming on to the show and being out there performing reminded me of that. In a competition known for its rigorous training and physical demands, what unique strengths or qualities do you possess that have propelled both to become the top-scoring couple? Xochitl Gomez: My facial expressions and stuff like the musical theater aspect came through, and it reminded me how much I miss it. It’s a different feeling. Once you’re out there, you’d expect it to be nerve-wracking, but it’s not. I enjoy it, and time slows down when you’re out there. What challenges you might face as a relative newcomer to the world of dance, and how has Val Chmerkovskiy’s expertise as a professional dancer supported your growth and development throughout the competition? Xochitl Gomez: The challenge is probably that I don’t know anything about dance. I don’t have any dance experience. So with that, you know, I’ve got a few contestants here who have that dance experience, cheerleading experience for years and years. So, I had to step up my game in that sense, but other than that, I mean, it has been a challenge to remind myself that this is a competition. How does the chemistry between you both enhance the performances, and how do you maintain a strong connection on and off the dance floor? Val Chmerkovskiy: I’m always excited to work with a young person of influence. You know, she has a lot of young minds, young people looking at her. She is a big responsibility and also relatively new, so to be able to instill some of the things that I’ve experienced in dance and life, we became not just student and teacher but now friends and someone that I care about. Xochitl Gomez: Every time you acknowledge the fact that I’m your friend, I’m like that, ‘That’s adorable.’ What’s so crazy is that it’s like, I have watched the show. I’m a fan of the show, you know? So I have a lot of respect for it and Val. Once I knew that I was partnering with him, I was like, ‘Oh, man.’ Val Chmerkovskiy: To answer your question, Yes! There’s a lot of common ground. I share a lot of that in the things we experience culturally. It’s a pleasure.



With your consistently high scores, how are you pushing the boundaries of creativity and innovation in your dance routines, and what impact does this have on the overall quality of the competition? Xochitl Gomez: I want to have as much fun as I possibly can. And the goal that I have in mind every week is to continue and to come back. The thought of going home and not coming back the next week to do this whole process again is a bit sad. On the October 24th episode, you and Val danced during the “Most Memorable Year Night,” earning you the first 10 of the season and keeping you on the leaderboard. What was so special about it? Well, this is very elegant and very pretty. It’s something that we haven’t necessarily seen. We’ve got to see a little bit of it in Foxtrot, but I broke frame quite a bit, and it was more on the playful side. So this was a lot, a lot more elegant.