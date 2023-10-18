Xochitl Gomez jumps to the top of the leaderboard during ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Disney 100 night

Disney’s enchanting melodies and timeless tales have cast a spell on viewers for a century, and this week, “Dancing With the Stars” paid homage to the studio’s illustrious history. The 11 remaining couples took center stage on Tuesday to dance to songs from beloved Disney films as part of the show’s magical Disney 100 Night celebration. Among the performers, Marvel star Xochitl Gomez and social media sensation Lele Pons delivered captivating performances that left judges and audiences spellbound.

Xochitl Gomez’s “Un Poco Loco” Paso Doble

Xochitl Gomez and her professional partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, set the stage on fire with a passionate Paso Doble set to “Un Poco Loco” from Disney Pixar’s “Coco.” The electric energy and intense choreography captured the essence of the movie’s vibrant Mexican culture.

Judge Bruno Tonioli was effusive in his praise, describing Gomez’s performance as “magnificent.” Carrie Ann Inaba was equally impressed, calling her “unbelievable” and “amazing,” while Derek Hough lauded her as an artist and marveled at her fantastic performance.

The panel rewarded Gomez with all “9”s, catapulting her to the top of the leaderboard. It was a breathtaking tribute to the Day of the Dead, and Gomez’s skill and passion were evident throughout the performance.

Lele Pons’s “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” Rumba

Lele Pons and her partner, Brandon Armstrong, brought romance and elegance to the dance floor with their Rumba set to “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from “The Lion King.” Their performance oozed sensuality and sophistication, capturing the essence of Simba and Nala’s love story.

Bruno Tonioli praised Pons for her sensual and sophisticated dance but advised her to work on her legwork. Inaba compared her to a princess, and Derek Hough, pressed for time, promised to provide feedback after the show.

The dance earned Pons her first “8” from Bruno Tonioli, while the other judges awarded her “7”s. Each performance transported the audience into the heart of these cherished Disney tales, showcasing the power of music, storytelling, and dance.