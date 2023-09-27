Latinas Lele Pons and Xochitl Gomez move on in Dancing With the Stars: WATCH

Season 32 of “Dancing with the Stars” premiered on Sept. 26, and the two Latinas, Lele Pons, and Xochitl Gomez are holding it down, both moving on to the next episode. Pons and her professional partner, Brandon Armstrong, performed an impressive tango.





Pons shared the dance on her Instagram, impressing viewers and friends like Anitta, who wrote in the comments, “You killed it.”

Gomez, who is of Mexican descent, opened the show with her professional partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, doing the cha-cha.







But one couple wasn’t so lucky. Judges’ scores and viewer votes are added up to determine who stays in the competition and who gets eliminated. “Veep” actor Matt Walsh and his professional partner Koko Iwasaki found themselves in the bottom two alongside Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater.

Unfortunately, Walsh was the one to say goodbye to the stage. The actor almost left before the show premiered, after he realized it was a part of the Writers Guild of America (WGA), walking out of rehearsal.

The actor is a member of the WGA and announced on Instagram on Sept. 21, writing, “I am pausing ‘Dancing with the Stars’ until an agreement is made with the WGA.” A tentative deal was struck on the 26th, which allowed him to get back on the show. Unfortunately, his journey was still cut short.

Who left in first place

As for who is sitting pretty, “Bachelorette” star Charity Lawson, and her partner Artem Chigvintse were in first place. Vanderpump Rules star, Ariana Madix, who was infamously cheated on by Tom Sandoval, and her partner Pasha Pashkov, were tied in second place with Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach.

Who is on thin ice?

Aside from Walsh and Umansky, sitting at the bottom of the list, were Tyson Beckford and his partner Jenna Johnson, and Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold.

Here’s a list of all the stars and their partners who are left

Adrian Peterson and Britt Stewart

Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber

Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov

Barry Williams and Peta Murgatroyd

Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev

Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold

Jamie Lynn Spears and Alan Bersten

Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach

Lele Pons and Brandon Armstrong

Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater

Mira Sorvino and Gleb Savchenko

Tyson Beckford and Jenna Johnson

Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy