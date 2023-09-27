If you are just as excited as we are for the upcoming thrilling new CBS game show experience, “Lotería Loca,” from Jaime Camil, the Golden Globe award and Critics’ Choice award nominee known for his breakout role in “Jane the Virgin,” get ready for new revealed details.

Premiering on Monday, October 2nd at 9 pm, this wildly entertaining, action-packed show is based on the immensely popular traditional Latin game of chance known as Lotería. It’s a game millions of Americans play every week, and Camil, along with Latin Grammy Award-winning musician Sheila E. as the band leader, promises to deliver an electrifying experience for viewers.

HOLA! USA gained exclusive access to new details about the show and its first trailer and an exclusive first look at some of the captivating Lotería cards that will be featured in the show.

Watch the first trailer:

Jaime Camil’s infectious charisma and talent make him the perfect host for “Lotería Loca.” As a versatile actor and entertainer, he brings a unique blend of humor, charm, and energy to the show. Camil is the host and an Executive Producer, ensuring the series maintains its entertaining and dynamic edge.