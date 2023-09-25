Hispanic filmmaking is alive and well. Directors of Hispanic origins have had a long history in film, often exploring topics that shed a light on our pasts and histories with inventive approaches and revolutionary techniques. While Mexican filmmakers have long been Hollywood favorites, there are many filmmakers from Spain and South America that have made films that have left a staple in the industry. While these stories may not be as popular in Hollywood, they’re worth seeking out, broadening your palette for art and showing you that there are a million ways to tell a story.

Scroll down to have a look at 7 Hispanic directors you should know about: