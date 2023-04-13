Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Frankenstein’ could star Oscar Isaac and Andrew Garfield

Guillermo del Toro is getting ready to make a new film, this time, adapting one of the world’s most famous stories. Del Toro appears to be casting roles in “Frankenstein,” a film based on Mary Shelley’s Gothic novel. Rumors claim that Andrew Garfield and Oscar Isaac could be playing the film’s main characters.

Garfield and Isaac at the 74th Emmys

Deadline reports that Garfield and Isaac have been linked with the production, although it’s unknown which actor will play which part. While the sources claim that talks between all parties are in their initial stages, their involvement in the project is looking plausible. Another actress that’s been linked to the project is Mia Goth, who’s building an impressive repertoire of horror films. Goth is rumored to be in talks to play Dr. Frankenstein’s love interes, Elizabeth Lavenza.

Del Toro has been sharing updates of an upcoming project on his social media, sharing various selfies of himself in various locations. He shared a photo of himself standing next to a poster that reads, “Frankenstein… the monster lives!” “One week into scouting stumbled upon an old friend,” del Toro captioned the post.

One week into scouting stumbled upon a friend (?) pic.twitter.com/5v8g0WyLXM — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) April 8, 2023

If everything goes according to plan, “Frankenstein” will be del Toro’s upcoming film project and one that’s perfectly suited for his skills. It’ll likely premiere on Netflix, home of del Toro’s most recent TV shows and films.