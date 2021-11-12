Guillermo del Toro and Kim Morgan married in secret

Guillermo del Toro and Kim Morgan got married six months ago, in a small ceremony attended by close friends and family. The news broke when the pair attended the LACMA Art + Gala and Guillermo introduced Kim as his wife to a variety of journalists and attendees.

According to Vanity Fair, Guillermo and Kim got married in May of this year. The pair had met in 2018, when they started working on the film “Nightmare Alley,” which, due to pandemic delays, is yet to be released. The film stars Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara, and more, and is Guillermo’s first directing role since he won Best Director in 2018 for “The Shape of Water.”

While Guillermo was in charge of directing the project, Kim wrote the screenplay. She’s been involved in the industry for years, writing scripts, curating festivals, and publishing film criticism in a variety of magazines.

Kim Morgan was previously married to Canadian film director Guy Maddin. Guillermo Del Toro was also previously married to Lorenza Newton. The pair divorced in 2017 and were married for 30 years, having two daughters, Marisa and Mariana.