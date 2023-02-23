Oscars 2023: Who are the Latinos that earned nominations this year?

The Academy Awards will air on March 12th, revealing the winners of some of this year’s best films. A handful of Latinos earned nominations in significant categories, a feat that must be acknowledged and celebrated, even if there’s still a long way to go in terms of representation and recognition.

Scroll down to have a look at some of the Latinos that earned recognition from the Academy Awards this year, and where you can watch their films:

Ana de Armas

The most notorious Latina nominee this year is Ana de Armas. The Cuban actress was nominated for best actress in a leading role for the film “Blonde”, where she played Marilyn Monroe, a casting decision that is nothing short of inspiring. It marks de Armas’ first Academy Award nomination. She’s fearless in her performance and while the film may be a difficult and uneven watch, her work makes it all possible.

“Blonde” is streaming on Netflix.

Alfonso Cuarón

Alfonso Cuarón, one of the most revered filmmakers of contemporary cinema, is nominated for the short film “Le Pupille”, which he produced. Cuarón has been nominated for seven Academy Awards over the course of his career. He’s won four, including best directing for “Roma.”

“Le Pupille” is streaming on Disney+.

Argentina, 1985

“Argentina, 1985” was nominated for best international film. It’s directed by Santiago Mitre and stars Argentina’s leading star Ricardo Darín, following the real life Trial of the Juntas, where leaders of the Argentinean dictatorship were put under trial for the crimes they’d committed against the country after decades of abusing their power and getting away with it.

“Argentina, 1985” is streaming on Prime Video.

Guillermo del Toro

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” was nominated for best animated feature. The film is a retelling of the Disney classic, with a focus on fascism and a love for creatures and monsters, which are ripe ground for del Toro showing off some of his greatest skills. Del Toro has been nominated for five Academy Awards, and has won three, including best directing for “The Shape of Water.”

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” is streaming on Netflix.