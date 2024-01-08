Jacob Elordi to play Frankenstein’s monster in Guillermo del Toro movie

Jacob Elordi will star as Frankenstein’s monster in the new film directed by Guillermo del Toro. “Frankenstein” will premiere on Netflix, and is made up of a star cast that includes Oscar Isaac as the titular scientist and Mia Goth.

©GettyImages



Jacob Elordi at GQ Men of the Year party

Elordi’s casting was announced earlier this week after Andrew Garfield dropped out due to scheduling conflicts. Del Toro is set to write, direct and produce the film, which is based on the Mary Shelley novel that has been adapted onscreen multiple times. The story follows Victor Frankenstein, a genius scientist, who becomes obsessed with creating life. He achieves it, creating a hideous creature that he and the world rejects. The film has been in development for years, with del Toro speaking about it passionately as one of the projects he’s always wanted to make.

“My favorite novel in the world is Frankenstein,” he said in an appearance at Comic-Con, in 2010. "I’m going to misquote it horribly, but the monster says, 'I have such love in me, more than you can imagine. But, if I cannot provoke it, I will provoke fear.' As a child that was disenfranchised from everything, and that was in a world that was the wrong size, run by the wrong people, the wrong morale and the wrong rules, I felt completely outside of that, and I wanted some measure of control, and the measure of control I found was through fear.”

Other actors that were recently announced include Christoph Waltz, Felix Kammerer, Lars Mikkelsen, David Bradley and Christina Convery.





Isaac will play the role of the scientist

Jacob Elordi’s busy year

Jacob Elordi is one of Hollywood’s most exciting young actors. He gained notoriety after his performance in the critically acclaimed “Euphoria,” which launched him onto a string of interesting projects. This year, Elordi starred in “Saltburn” and “Priscilla,” two of the most discussed films this awards season, earning nominations in various categories.