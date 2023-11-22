Jacob Elordi reacts to James Bond rumors: Is he playing the iconic 007 role?

Jacob Elordi has had an incredible year. The Hollywood star is enjoying the success of his latest films, playing Elvis Presley in ‘Priscilla’ and following the theatrical release of ‘Saltburn,’ with many believing that he is one of the most successful and fan-favorite actors at the moment.

The 26-year-old Australian star seems to be involved in new projects for 2024, and speculations about his new roles are already going around, as the actor recently revealed that he is very careful in what he chooses to do when it comes to auditions and upcoming projects.

During a recent interview with Extra, Jacob shared his thoughts after noticing the rumors about him potentially playing James Bond in the highly anticipated film. “That’s beautiful,” he said to the publication. “I just like that people maybe want to put me in their movies. That makes me really glad.”

There is a long list of fan-favorite stars running to replace the iconic 007 agent, following Daniel Craig’s farewell from the franchise. Some of the actors included in the list are Regé-Jean Page, Idris Elba, Dev Patel, Tom Hardy, Henry Cavill, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Theo James, Henry Golding, Richard Madden, Jamie Dornan, and Luke Evans, among others.

Despite the speculation an official decision has yet to be made, with producer Barbara Broccoli revealing what they are looking for in the next film, which is set to start filming “at least two years away.” “It’s an evolution,” she said to Variety, “Bond is evolving just as men are evolving,” adding that “It’s a 10-, 12-year commitment” and “Not everybody wants to do that.”