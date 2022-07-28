Gael García Bernal and Diego Luna reunite in a boxing series

Gael García Bernal and Diego Luna are some of Hollywood’s most famous Mexican actors. The two made one of the most revered movies of all time together, “Y Tu Mama Tambien,” where they cemented a close friendship and launched their careers on an international level.

They’ll be reuniting in “La Máquina,” a boxing series where they’ll star and produce.

Gael and Diego at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival.

The Spanish-speaking series will air on Hulu. It follows an aging boxer, played by García Bernal, and his manager, played by Luna, as the two try their best to win one last boxing title while navigating the underworld. The series will be led by Marco Ramirez, known for his writing credits in shows like “Daredevil” and “The Defenders”, and will be directed by Gabriel Ripstein.

“It is a real honor to unite Gael and Diego onscreen again for La Máquina, their friendship and chemistry is a joy to experience,” said the presidents of Searchlight, the company producing the film, Matthew Greenfield and David Greenbaum. “And we’re delighted to be working with Marco, whose unique voice and vision allows us to explore this world in a wholly original way.”

“We are proud to partner again with Searchlight Television on this forthcoming Hulu Original. Gael, Diego and Marco are world-class storytellers and we look forward to bringing audiences their story and experiencing alongside them this last shot their characters get together,” said Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals.

Gael and Diego at the Academy Awards.

The two briefly reunited in the film “Rudo y Cursi,” released in 2008.

Gael García Bernal was most recently in the horror film “Old” and in the TV series “Station Eleven.” He’ll soon join the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the short “Werewolf by Night.” Diego Luna was in “Narcos: Mexico” and will soon star in “Andor”, a Star Wars series.