Gael García Bernal will play a Marvel superhero

Gael García Bernal has been cast as a werewolf in an upcoming Marvel project. According to The Wrap, Bernal will play the role in a Halloween special that will air on Disney+, adding another Latino to the world’s biggest franchise.

©GettyImages



Gael García Bernal at the New York premiere of “Old”

Details of the Disney+ project are being kept under wraps, but it’s believed that Bernal will play the superhero known as Werewolf by Night, who’s made appearances in a variety of Marvel horror comic books. The character’s superpower is the fact that he can transform into a werewolf at will and retain his human abilities, unlike traditional werewolves across media.

Over the years, the character’s alias has been embodied by two characters, Jack Russell and Jake Gomez. Werewolf by Night is not very famous, so it’s possible that the Disney+ special will reboot the character and provide him with a new name and backstory. The project is expected to start production in early 2022.

©GettyImages



Gael García Bernal speaking at the 2019 Guadalajara International Book Fair.

With the introduction of Disney+, Marvel has had the ability to push their narratives in different directions, introducing content that deviates from the Marvel Cinematic Universe standard. They’ve done so with great acclaim, with the TV shows “Loki,” “Falcon and The Winter Soldier” and mainly with “WandaVision,” which earned a variety of Emmy nominations. This Bernal-led project seems like a great opportunity for trying out something different in the MCU, perhaps something that is more horror-themed, which would be a first for the franchise.

Gael García Bernal was last seen in M. Night Shyamalan’s “Old” and will soon star in HBO’s “Station Eleven,” alongside Mackenzie Davis and Himesh Patel. He will also star as Zorro in the upcoming film “Z,” directed by Alfonso Cuarón’s son, Jonás Cuarón.