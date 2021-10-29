‘John Wick’ spin-off: Ana de Armas takes over Hollywood with new action role

Ana de Armas is booked and busy! The 33-year-old actress is about to take the lead role in ‘Ballerina,’ a new spin-off of the fan-favorite Keanu Reeve’s franchise ‘John Wick.’

Following her success in ‘Knives Out’ and ‘Time To Die,’the Cuban-Spanish star is in talks to portray a young female assasin, seeking revenge against a group of people who killed her family.

And while this is all we know so far about the role, fans of the films are expecting to see the continuation of the character, making a short appeareance in 2019’s ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum,’ as a ballerina who is also training to be an assassin.

Directed by Len Wiseman, best known for ‘Underworld,’ ‘Ballerina’ has been in post-production since October 2019, written by Shay Hatten who was also involved in the screenplay for ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum,’ ‘Chapter 4,’ and will be present for ‘Chapter 5.’

This is not the only project Ana de Armas has lined up, as she is starring in ‘Deep Water,’ alongside her ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck, the upcoming action film ‘The Gray Man’ and a new Marilyn Monroe biopic titled ‘Blonde.’

The Hollywood actress has had quite a successful career and it seems it’s only the beginning, becoming one of the most beloved stars at the moment.