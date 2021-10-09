Ana de Armas talks about attending theater school in Cuba

Ana de Armas was a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she discussed her new film, “No Time To Die,” the latest entry in the James Bond franchise. Ana talked about her experience in theater school in Cuba and her first film role.

Ana de Armas at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Born and raised in Cuba, Ana went to theater school there, and was offered her first film role while still in attendance. “I went to drama school when I was fourteen,” she explained. Once she was cast in her debut film, her school wasn’t happy because of all of the classes she’d be missing. “The teachers were not very happy, and they told me if I did the movie I was going to get kicked out of school.” Still, she did the movie and was forced to repeat a year of school. “It was worth it,” she said.

She then talked about how in Cuba it was common for students to hitchhike to school, something that surprised Jimmy and made him laugh. “I mean, you just get there faster…” de Armas said. “If we’re both on the street with our thumb out, they’re gonna pick you up and not me,” said Jimmy.

De Armas’s role in “No Time To Die” is small yet impactful. She’s there to assist Bond on a mission in Cuba and is new to the job, having had only three weeks of training. “The funny thing is that I also had only three weeks training, so I think I just kept saying it so much that Cary [the film’s director] was like, ‘Just say it. It’s fine,’ “ she explained to Jimmy.

“No Time To Die” opened on Friday, October 8th. It’s expected to make $60M on its opening weekend. It stars Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Lea Seydoux, Ralph Fiennes, and more. It’s Craig’s last appearance as Bond, with the iconic role up for grabs.