Eiza González rumored to star in Disney’s ‘Daredevil’ series

Eiza González could be the newest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Mexican actress could star in the awaited “Daredevil” series, which would be a continuation of the Netflix show that was canceled in 2018.

The rumors stem from a Fandomwire article, which claims González is scheduled to appear at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con alongside Charlie Cox. González is rumored to play the role of Elektra Natchios, a beloved comic book character who was previously played by Elodie Yung in the Netflix series and Jennifer Garner in the 2003 movie. The rumors have yet to be confirmed, since they haven’t been addressed by Disney or by González.

Eiza González has long been involved in Hollywood action films, most notably, in “Baby Driver.” She spoke of her experience auditioning for the role of Catwoman in “The Batman,” which ultimately went to Zoë Kravtiz. González claimed she was heartbroken over not getting the part.

“It’s impossible not to do that, especially when you get so far down the line. It’s part of why you’re so far down the line, because you’re living and dreaming the character. It is heartbreaking; it is always hard. You have to envision yourself in the role in order to see the role. You can’t have one foot in and one foot out. When I started my career, I was more like that, and I wouldn’t get that far. So now I do, and I just go through the heartbreak afterwards,” she said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.