Fashion week is the perfect time for celebrities to show their A-game, and while many Hollywood stars are busy filming fan-favorite productions, some make time to get an exclusive look at the incredible new fashion collections during Paris Fashion Week. Including actress Eiza González who was rocking her new hairstyle, sitting front row at Giambattista Valli Haute Couture, and was spotted next to Robbie Williams and Salma Hayek’s husband François-Henri Pinault.