Celebrities are wearing their best looks at Paris Fashion Show! Including global superstar Anitta, singer Rita Ora and ‘Euphoria’ star Hunter Schafer. However the real surprise was seeing Emma Watson making a rare appearance and sharing a conversation with Hunter and British singer Rina Sawayama.

‘Russian Doll’ star Natasha Lyonne and supermodel Karlie Kloss were also present at the star-studded event, with Karlie spotted sitting front row right next to model Lily Aldridge and Italian socialite Chiara Ferragni.