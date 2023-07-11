Eiza González stuns in cream pantsuit at Paris Fashion Week

Eiza González is always looking to make a fashion statement. The Mexican actress was invited to the Fendi fashion show at Paris Fashion Week, becoming one of the best dressed guests of the evening.

González wore a stunning cream-colored pantsuit that played with the viewers’ eye and perception. While the suit was made out of a vest-like top and some pants, it also had skirt-like drapes and some sleeves that gave it a more refined and avant-garde look. González paired the look with a small cream-colored purse and some Bulgari jewelry. She wore her hair long and wavy and wore some sunglasses to shield her eyes from the sun. “Another exquisite collection by Kim Jones and Delfina Delettrez. Congrats and merci Fendi for having me. I loved every single second of it,” she captioned the post.

González looked like she had a great time at the show, watching the models and the clothes and posing alongside Naomi Watts and Zoe Saldaña.

Recently, González discussed her upcoming film “Ash” to Entertainment Weekly, where she stars alongside Aaron Paul. "Working with him was so special, he's so disciplined, and we had a great dynamic on set,” she revealed. “We kept saying, 'Can you believe we're making a movie together?' And it's such a special movie. I hope that people love it, but this is one of my favorite projects I've ever worked on in my life."

Related Video: Beyoncé, Zendaya, Naomi Campbell and more support Pharrell Williams' Louis Vuitton collection Loading the player...