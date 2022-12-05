Eiza González’s glittery outfit was the best part of Art Basel

Eiza González left an impression this weekend at Miami Beach.

The Mexican actress wore a sparkling top and skirt as she attended a Prada party at Art Basel, the prestigious art and culture event hosted in Miami. González enjoyed various outings alongside various celebrities, looking stunning and like she was having a blast.

González shared some photos on her Instagram, showing off her Prada outfit and some of the evening’s highlights. Her outfit is made up of a matching top and a skirt, both featuring reflective panels. She wore her hair down and wavy and accessorized the look with some light make up.

Other photos show her posing alongside actors and musicians like Hailee Steinfeld,Maya Hawke, and Damson Idris. The last photo is a close-up and shows her with her hands in her head, having a good time.

González’s previous post is a video that shows her outfit in motion, catching the reflection of different lights. It also shows a better look of her hair and her makeup.

Art Basel is one of the most prestigious events in Miami, filling the city with all manner of A-listers. The week-long event hosts parties from all sorts of brands, from Dom Perignon to Prada, while also populating Miami Beach with performances from all sorts of artists.