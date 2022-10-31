Eiza González & Henry Cavill to lead Guy Ritchie’s new spy movie

Eiza González is lining up her next action film.
The Mexican actress will co-star alongside Henry Cavill in “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare,” a spy film directed by Guy Ritchie.
Eiza González takes a break to grab iced coffee
According to Deadline, the film is inspired by actual events and follows a secret WWII combat organization that battled the Nazis and “helped change the course of the war.” The organization was also pivotal in shaping modern-day Black Ops units. González will play a military sniper with “incredible spycraft abilities.” Cavill will lead the film as the leader of the secret combat organization.
Ritchie will direct and co-write the film. He’s previously directed the live-action version of “Aladdin” and numerous action films. He’s previously directed Cavill in “The Man From U.N.C.L.E”, which co-stars Armie Hammer and Alicia Vikander.
González is currently expanding her resume with various projects, all of them interesting and targeting large amounts of people. She’s previously starred in the heist film “Ambulance” and will soon lead “The Three-Body Project,” a sci-fi Netflix series created by the makers of “Game of Thrones.”
In the case of Henry Cavill, he’s previously worked in films like “Mission Impossible – Fallout” and “Man of Steel.” This week, it was announced that he would be dropping out of the Netflix’s “The Witcher” and would be replaced by Liam Hemsworth. Cavill also announced that he’d be reprising his role as Superman and would be making his return to the DC Universe.