Eiza González also needs her coffee break! The Mexican beauty was recently spotted grabbing a morning coffee at Alfred’s Cafe in Studio City.

For the outing, González rocked a pair of jeans with a basic white tee. The actress added a pop of color with red shoes and completed the look with brown shades.

©GrosbyGroup



Eiza González takes a break to grab iced coffee

Eiza González has been very busy lately, as she was cast in Diego Luna and Gael Garcia Bernal’s much awaited reunion. González will play Irsema in the Spanish language Hulu series “La Máquina,” trailing an aging boxer (Garcia Bernal) as he tries to win his last title with the help of his trainer and longtime friend (Luna).

González is coming off of an impressive year, packed with exciting work opportunities. She has recently wrapped filming for “The Three-Body Problem,” a Netflix series made by the creators of “Game of Thrones” and Apple TV’s “Extrapolations,” alongside Meryl Streep, Forest Whitaker, Marion Cotillard, and more. This year, González starred in “Ambulance,” alongside Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen.