Eiza González joins Gael Garcia Bernal and Diego Luna in new show

Eiza González has been cast in Diego Luna and Gael Garcia Bernal’s much awaited reunion seroes. González will play Irsema in the Spanish language Hulu series “La Máquina,” trailing an aging boxer (Garcia Bernal) as he tries to win his last title with the help of his trainer and longtime friend (Luna).

Deadline provided descriptions of González’s character, Irsema, describing her as someone who’s known the two leads throughout most of their lives and as “ an aspiring sports journalist who approaches boxing as more of an art form.” She’s also the ex-wife of Esteban, played by Garcia Bernal, and the mother of his two children. “La Máquina” will be produced by Marco Ramirez, who also serves as the show’s showrunner. He’s previously worked in “Daredevil.” The series will be directed by Gabriel Ripstein.

This projects marks a reunion for Luna and Garcia Bernal, who rose to prominence in their careers with “Y Tu Mama Tambien,” their first collaboration together. Since, they’ve starred in a variety of projects, including “Rudo y Cursi” and “Casa de mi padre.”