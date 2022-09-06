Eiza González joins Gael Garcia Bernal and Diego Luna in new show

Eiza González has been cast in Diego Luna and Gael Garcia Bernal’s much awaited reunion seroes. González will play Irsema in the Spanish language Hulu series “La Máquina,” trailing an aging boxer (Garcia Bernal) as he tries to win his last title with the help of his trainer and longtime friend (Luna).
Gael García Bernal and Diego Luna reunite in a boxing series
Diego Luna is back on ‘Star Wars’ and shares why fear is a motivator for his work
Deadline provided descriptions of González’s character, Irsema, describing her as someone who’s known the two leads throughout most of their lives and as “ an aspiring sports journalist who approaches boxing as more of an art form.” She’s also the ex-wife of Esteban, played by Garcia Bernal, and the mother of his two children. “La Máquina” will be produced by Marco Ramirez, who also serves as the show’s showrunner. He’s previously worked in “Daredevil.” The series will be directed by Gabriel Ripstein.
This projects marks a reunion for Luna and Garcia Bernal, who rose to prominence in their careers with “Y Tu Mama Tambien,” their first collaboration together. Since, they’ve starred in a variety of projects, including “Rudo y Cursi” and “Casa de mi padre.”
González is coming off of an impressive year, packed with exciting work opportunities. She has recently wrapped filming for “The Three-Body Problem,” a Netflix series made by the creators of “Game of Thrones” and Apple TV’s “Extrapolations,” alongside Meryl Streep, Forest Whitaker, Marion Cotillard, and more. This year, González starred in “Ambulance,” alongside Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen.
In the case of Garcia Bernal and Luna, they’ve also had prolific years and remain some of the most important figures in Latin American entertainment. Bernal starred in the Emmy nominated “Station Eleven” while Luna is the star of “Andor,” the new Star Wars series premiering on Disney+.