Diego Luna is back on ‘Star Wars’ and shares why fear is a motivator for his work

Diego Luna is back on “Star Wars.” The Mexican actor starred in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” in 2016, and is back to reprise his role in “Andor,” a prequel series that show’s his character’s initial involvement with the Rebellion. In an interview, he discusses his upcoming work and why fear is an important motivator in life.

Luna is booked and busy. Aside from the taxing work of being involved in “Star Wars,” Luna is also doing voice work in the series “DC League of Super Pets” and the upcoming TV show “La Maquina,” which reunites him with his old friend Gael Garcia Bernal.

In an interview with Efe, Luna spoke about fear and why the feeling has been such a great motivator for his work. The conversation was prompted by his role in “DC League of Super Pets,” where he plays Chip, a squirrel with superpowers who is an unlikely hero and gets easily scared. “I think you have to be afraid. Fear is very important, is a call you need to listen out to. The point is to conquer our fears, to beat them. That’s growing up,” he said.

Tony Gilroy, who’s made films like the Bourne franchise and “Michael Clayton,” will be the showrunner of “Andor,” bringing a different and political vibe to the series. In an interview with Empire, Luna said that he was surprised by the tone of the show, calling it, “insanely ambitious, dark and real.” “Even as Tony was pitching me, I was like, ‘This is amazing. You are sick.’”

“Andor” will premiere on September 21st on Disney Plus. It co-stars Forest Whitaker, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Fiona Shaw, and Kyle Soller.