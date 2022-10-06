Eiza González clears rumors of her involvement with ‘Daredevil,’ asks fans to stop attacking her

Eiza González shut down rumors of her involvement in “Daredevil: Born Again,” the upcoming Disney series.

González addressed rumors that have been swirling over the past couple of months, connecting her to the role of Elektra, which Elodie Yung portrayed in the first series. On Twitter, Gonzalez laid out her future plans and called out the angry fans who’ve been harassing her.

I feel like I’m just gonna get it out of the way because, One I’m confused as for the amount of hate over this and two I feel like it saves people energy. No I’m not cast as Elektra in Daredevil I have already a on going series exclusivity contract to 3 Body Problem. Ur welcome — Eiza Gonzalez Reyna (@eizamusica) October 5, 2022

González’s tweet explains that she’s currently involved in another series, having an exclusivity contract with it. “I feel like I’m just gonna get it out of the way because, One I’m confused as for the amount of hate over this and two I feel like it saves people energy. No I’m not cast as Elektra in Daredevil I have already a on going series exclusivity contract to 3 Body Problem. Ur welcome,” she wrote. González wrote two more tweets, calling out the harassment she’s experienced from Marvel fans while also sending positive vibes to everyone involved in the Disney series. She also keeps the door open on any future superhero projects. “Id appreciate if I could live free of negative ill intended messages about me playing/stealing? a role that I don’t even know about. Thank you and wishing you all the best.”

“Hopefully I’ll get to play a cool superhero at one point of my career and it will be tons of fun and I’d be honored to be even considered. Meanwhile, I’ll be watching Daredevil and sending that cast all the love.”

“Daredevil” is one of Marvel’s most beloved properties, with fans loving the series that aired on Netflix some years ago. For many years, fans didn’t know what would happen with the series or the character, especially since it seemed to be a Netflix property and not officially a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “Daredevil: Born Again,” was announced after the lead actor, Charlie Cox, had an appearance on “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” The series is expected at some point next year, and it’ll star Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio.