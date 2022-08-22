Eiza González latest outing shows she is transitioning from summer to fall

Eiza González is transitioning from summer to fall. The Mexican actress stepped out in a faded orange pant set paired with pink shoes while getting some coffee. The actress completed her look with sunnies and minimal jewelry.

The brunette beauty’s outing comes after vacationing in Italy and spending time with her friends, showing off some fantastic bathing suits and outfits. Among Eiza’s travel companions was Mohammed Al Turki, a film producer and friend of González. “Each day, I’m thankful for nights that turned into mornings, friends that turned into family, dreams that turned into reality, and likes that turned into love,” he captioned a post featuring the star.

It is unknown if Eiza met with rumored boyfriend Jason Momoa while in Europe. Last month Jason and González were captured hanging out together as a couple. The 42-year-old Aquaman star and the 32-year-old Baby Driver actress were photographed riding Jason’s Harley-Davidson in Malibu, California.

González rocked a black and yellow varsity jacket, black pants, and white sneakers while holding to the actor’s waist.

Reports about them possibly being a couple began circulating months after Jason announced his split from Lisa Bonet. “The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become,” they shared in a joint statement in January. “Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life ... teaching our children what’s possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail J & L.”

Although it is unknown how long González and Momoa have seen each other, he attended the Ambulance premiere, González latest film. “They are dating. He cares about her. He’s in a great place, working on Fast X,” an insider told People. “He’s quite busy, and he’s in a good place.”