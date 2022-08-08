Eiza González looks stunning in a bikini in Italy

Eiza González is enjoying the summer in Europe. The actress was joined by a group of friends as they made the most of their time in Sardinia, Italy, and were photographed lounging in the sun.
González was wearing a cheetah print bikini that she paired with a robe and some sunglasses.
González looked amazing in her bikini, which she wore with a stylish and colorful robe. She paired the look with some sunglasses.
González was joined by some friends on a yacht and was photographed enjoying her time in the sun.
Late last month, González was photographed alongside Jason Momoa, continuing to fuel rumors of a relationship. Followers have linked the two back to April of this year, when Momoa was spotted at the premiere of González’s movie “Ambulance.” Most recently, the couple was photographed together, riding on Momoa’s motorcycle.
“Jason and Eiza are hanging out again when it’s convenient and when they’re in the same place,” said a source to Entertainment Tonight. “They’re both busy in their own lives and with work, so it’s difficult to have a serious relationship, but they do still enjoy each other’s company and like each other.”
While Gonzalez has neither confirmed nor denied her relationship status, she is incredibly busy with a variety of acting projects. The actress is set to star in the TV series “Extrapolations” alongside a cast made up of Meryl Streep, Tobey Mcguire, Marion Cotillard, and more, and will also star in “The Three Body Problem,” one of the most awaited sci-fi shows in recent memory, made by the team behind “Game of Thrones.”