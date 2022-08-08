Eiza González looks stunning in a bikini in Italy

Eiza González is enjoying the summer in Europe. The actress was joined by a group of friends as they made the most of their time in Sardinia, Italy, and were photographed lounging in the sun.

González was wearing a cheetah print bikini that she paired with a robe and some sunglasses.

González was joined by some friends on a yacht and was photographed enjoying her time in the sun.

Late last month, González was photographed alongside Jason Momoa, continuing to fuel rumors of a relationship. Followers have linked the two back to April of this year, when Momoa was spotted at the premiere of González’s movie “Ambulance.” Most recently, the couple was photographed together, riding on Momoa’s motorcycle.