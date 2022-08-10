González is taking a much earned break as she’s currently in between projects. She’ll soon star in two TV series: “Extrapolations,” alongside Meryl Streep and Marion Cotillard, and “The Three Body Problem,” a sci-fi series based on a best selling novel and adapted by the creators of “Game of Thrones.”

González’s career has been on the rise over the past few years, but, with the quality of the projects that are soon coming, it appears like it’ll reach even greater heights.