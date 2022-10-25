Henry Cavill is officially back as Superman: ‘A very small taste of what’s to come’

It’s finally happening! Henry Cavill is officially back as Superman for the first time in five years. The actor confirmed his involvement in the DC Universe, following a bonus scene featured in ‘Black Adam.’

Cavill can be seen in his Superman suit and fans are going wild after watching the scene. The British actor went on to talk about his excitement playing the fan-favorite superhero once again.

©Warner Bros. Pictures





“I wanted to wait until the weekend was over before posting this, because I wanted to give you all a chance to watch Black Adam,” Cavill said. “But now that plenty of you have, I want to make it official: I am back as Superman.”

He continued, “The image you see on this post is and what you saw in Black Adam are just a very small taste of what’s to come,” adding that he appreciates the support of the audience. “There’a lot to be thankful for and I’ll get to that in time. But I wanted to thank you guys most of all. Thank you for your support and thank you for your patience. I promise it will be rewarded.”

The return of Cavill as Superman was unexpected, as many fans had thought he would not be playing the superhero again after five years. It was reported that Dwayne Johnson personally appealed to Warner Bros, in order to make his return a reality.

“There are certain people that are iconic as the characters that they play, and he’s really one of them,” Cinematographer Lawrence Sher said, revealing that the two actors did not share a scene together, but instead filmed separately.