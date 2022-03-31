Henry Cavill’s Superman replaced by Sasha Calle, DC’s first Latina Supergirl

The DC Extended Universe is shuffling things up. Sasha Calle will be debuting as Supergirl in the film “The Flash,” prompting a variety of sources to claim that Superman, played by Henry Cavill, might not return to the franchise.

According to ScreenGeek, Sasha Calle will become the DCEU’s last surviving Kryptonian, replacing Superman,who’s been portrayed by Henry Cavill in four films, starting with “Man of Steel” in 2013. Sasha Calle is an American actress of Colombian descent, and is the first Latina Supergirl. The actress will be making her debut as Kara Danvers in “The Flash,” which will be released in June 2023, and is then planned to star in her own solo film. According to insiders, “The Flash” establishes a different timeline, allowing the DCEU to discard some of the heroes and storylines that weren’t working in the past.

These changes in the DCEU come after their attempts at establishing a dark and gritty cinematic universe were eclipsed by the success of the Marvel films, which has a completely different tone. Still, DC has managed to find plenty of success in the films that stand apart from that universe, with projects like “Shazam!” and, most recently, “The Batman.” The compay has been unafraid to switch things up, not worrying over continuity and casting interesting actors on well worn characters.