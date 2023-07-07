Eiza González teases her ‘intense’ new film with Aaron Paul

Eiza González and Aaron Paul are excited for the release of their new film. “Ash” is their first collaboration and is a project that both actors are excited about, blending horror and sci-fi in a story that seems intense and character driven.

The film finds González as a woman who wakes up in her space-station completely alone, with her crew dead. A man is sent to rescue her, with the two not knowing whether they can trust each other or not. González spoke to Entertainment Weekly, discussing the film, their roles, and some of what audience members can expect. “We have a lot of scenes together, and our dynamic is super intense and crucial in the film,” said González of her work with Paul.

When speaking about Flying Lotus, the film’s director, González praised the way his brain works and his desire to push boundaries. “We couldn't have been more lucky, because his visual imagery and the way that he spoke to us about the movie really translated to the making of the film,” she said.

González also spoke about her relationship with Paul, and her excitement over having the opportunity to finally work with her longtime friend. "Working with him was so special, he's so disciplined, and we had a great dynamic on set,” she said. “We kept saying, 'Can you believe we're making a movie together?' And it's such a special movie. I hope that people love it, but this is one of my favorite projects I've ever worked on in my life."

