Eiza González steps out in edgy leather look and short hair in Paris Fashion Week

Eiza González debuted a new look in Paris. The Hollywood star attended the Loewe runway show as part of Paris Fashion Week, showing off a different side of her style, wearing an all-leather ensemble, and rocking short hair inspired by Johnny Depp’s haircut in the cult film ‘Cry Baby.’

The Mexican actress wore head-to-toe Loewe, including a black leather jacket, paired with matching wide-leg trousers. She completed the look with a white button-up and wore black heels, featuring a red rose at the bottom, and a black leather purse. Eiza styled her hair in a wet look and stepped out in a glamorous makeup look, which included a cherry red lip.

Eiza took a moment to wave at her fans and blew kisses before entering the show. “I have my hair short, Johnny Depp style, in Cry Baby, I feel like a different woman with short hair,” she said to Vogue. The actress has been a familiar face at Paris Fashion Week, as she is always invited to attend exclusive events, where she takes the opportunity to experiment and have fun with her looks.

Other famous faces at Loewe’s fashion show included Shawn Mendes, Pharrell, Meg Ryan, Emilia Clarke, and Emily Ratajkowski, among others. When it comes to Eiza’s career in Hollywood, the star is getting ready for the theatrical release of her upcoming movie ‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ directed by Guy Ritchie.

Eiza worked alongside Henry Cavill during her latest project, which is described as a spy thriller, following a group of spies that battle Naziz and led the rise of Black Ops operations around the world.