Willow Smith is all smiles at Paris Fashion Week: Spotted dancing to ‘Bootylicious’ by Destiny’s child with Halle Bailey

Willow Smith is making the most out of her time in Paris. The fan-favorite singer is showing off her stunning ensembles, during Paris Fashion Week, reuniting with her friends, and attending exclusive events. The 23-year-old star was all smiles with ‘The Color Purple’ actress Halle Bailey, during the Off-White show on Thursday.

The daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith wore high-waisted black trousers, paired with a chic halterneck top, a long black trenchcoat, and heeled boots. Willow rocked a dramatic makeup look, which included a cat-eye, and posed for the cameras at the event.

She was photographed having a lot of fun with Halle, as the pair were seen laughing together and having a casual conversation, and at one point dancing to ‘Bootylicious’ by Destiny’s child. They shared a sweet moment and hugged during the unexpected reunion.

halle bailey and willow smith dancing to ‘bootylicious’ by destiny’s child, at off white’s #ParisFashionWeek show. pic.twitter.com/5LgoloNqeL — Halle Bailey Legion 🪽 (@HalleLegion) February 29, 2024

Willow also took a moment to attend the Acne Studios runway show on Wednesday, showing off her toned abs, wearing a casual ensemble, which included a cropped sweater, featuring a turtleneck.

Willow paired the look with wide-legged jeans and black boots. She styled her hair in braids and wore a denim coat while watching the show, front row. The star greeted some of her fans after exiting the event, wearing double denim and smiling at the crowd.

The singer has been releasing new music lately, with her dad Will Smith showing his support on social media after her song ‘Wait a Minute!’ surpassed 1 million listeners on Spotify. Willow has been releasing multiple hits, ever since starting her career at a young age in 2010 with the track ‘Whip My Hair.’