Natalie Portman channeled Grace Kelly in head-to-toe Dior during latest outing in Paris

Natalie Portman is making headlines for her latest fashion moment. The Hollywood star has been attending multiple runway shows while in Paris, taking a break from Award Season in Los Angeles, where she attended the 2024 Governors Awards and the Golden Globes.

The fan-favorite actress was recently photographed arriving at Dior’s Fall 2024 show in Paris, with other celebrities in attendance, including Rosalia and Jennifer Lawrence. Portman wore an elegant gray ensemble, which included a gray skirt, and a matching tailored jacket.

The star paired the look with a black turtleneck, black heels, and a bold red lip. She also wore a pair of sunglasses and posed for the cameras at the event. Her latest ensemble was reminiscent of Grace Kelly’s iconic 60s look and style, with Portman even wearing a similar hairstyle.

The acclaimed actress has been the face of Miss Dior since 2011, and she is always sitting front row at the shows, including the Dior Haute Couture Show in January, where she shared a sweet moment with Rihanna.

“I love you and I listen to your music all the time… you’re just such a queen. Thank you,“ the actress said to the singer after Rihanna declared that she was a fan of her movies. “You are one of the hottest b---s in Hollywood. Forever,” the singer added, to which Portman responded; “Are you kidding me? I’m gonna faint. I’m gonna black out.”

Portman has been in the spotlight following her performance on ‘May December’ alongside Charles Melton and Julianne Moore. The stars have been attending a series of award ceremonies, including the New York Film Critics Circle Awards, where the film won Best Screenplay and Best Actor.