Is this Natalie Portman’s revenge dress? Her latest ensemble includes sheer bra and heeled sandals

Natalie Portman continues to focus on her personal life and professional career amid the ongoing divorce rumors from her husband, Benjamin Millepied. The Hollywood star has been making some stunning fashion moments during her latest red carpet and television appearances.

Most recently, the 42-year-old actress appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live wearing an edgy all-black ensemble featuring a built-in sheer bra. Natalie was photographed arriving at the studio, completing the look with matching black heeled sandals.

She styled her hair in loose waves and rocked a soft glam makeup look with a bold red lip. The star also wore minimal jewelry and was spotted without her wedding ring, fueling the rumors about a potential divorce from her romantic partner, following an alleged affair with a 25-year-old woman named Camille Etienne.

Before her latest appearance, Natalie attended the Governors Awards in a black Schiaparelli dress, featuring a chest cutout and chunky chain halterneck. The actress attended the Golden Globes 2024 wearing a sophisticated look by Dior, however, her wedding ring was missing in both events.

Fans of the acclaimed actress have been wondering about her marital status, after a recent article from the Wall Street Journal, which mentions her living arrangements in Paris but fails to mention her husband.

The pair have remained silent about the rumors, but a close source said to Us Weekly that they were “currently on the outs” while still trying to make their marriage work. The actress and the choreographer tied the knot in 2012 after working together on the set of the 2009 film ‘Black Swan.’