Natalie Portman separates from husband Benjamin Millepied after 11 years of marriage

Natalie Portman and her husband Benjamin Millepied are the latest couple to separate after 11 years of marriage, following a series of troubles in their relationship and an alleged affair between Benjamin and 25-year-old climate activist Camille Étienne.

As confirmed by Us Weekly, the 42-year-old actress and the 46-year-old choreographer have decided to call it quits after being together for 11 years and welcoming 12-year-old son Aleph and 6-year-old daughter Amalia. Natalie was also spotted without her wedding ring on August 4, at the Angel City FC event in Sydney, Australia.

“After news of his affair came out, they’ve been trying to work on their marriage but are currently on the outs,” an insider revealed to the publication. It had been previously reported that the former couple were trying to work things out, however, it seems like they are now going their separate ways.

Following news of the alleged infidelity, a different insider said to Us Weekly that they were not sure if they could rebuild their relationship. “Right now, they are talking and working on it together for the sake of their children,” the insider said at the time, adding that Benjamin “regrets” what happened.

The pair met while working together on the set of the 2009 film ‘Black Swan’ directed by Darren Aronofsky. “I met my husband on it, so I think I was in, like, dreamland,” Portman said to SiriusXM back in 2018. “He was teaching me to dance. You know, one of those romantic [stories] … It was definitely exciting and fun. It was beautiful. I don’t know about instant. It was like I really got to know him and that was when it seemed like, ‘Oh this is the person.’”