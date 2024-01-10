L.A. Dance Project Gala©GettyImages
Are Natalie Portman and husband Benjamin Millepied living in separate homes after controversy?

The actress and the choreographer tied the knot in 2012 after working together on the set of the 2009 film ‘Black Swan.’

By Daniel Neira -Los Angeles

Natalie Portman seems to be focusing on herself following the controversy caused by her husband Benjamin Millepied’s alleged affair. The Hollywood star hinted at her living arrangements in a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal.

The article revealed that the actress “lives in Paris with her two children” but fails to mention anything about her husband. This comes after her recent appearance at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday evening, as she attended the ceremony by herself.

Portman was also spotted without her wedding band, which caused many to wonder about her relationship status and divorce rumors following the alleged affair between Millepied and a 25-year-old woman named Camille Etienne.

Speculations surrounding their marital status started last year. A close source to the pair revealed to Page Six that the couple were working on their marriage. “They have not split and are trying to work things out,” the insider said.

“Ben is doing everything he can to get Natalie to forgive him. He loves her and their family,“ they continued, adding that she was focused on her family life with 12-year-old son Aleph and 6-year-old daughter Amalia. “Her biggest focus right now is protecting the kids,” the source shared with the publication.

The pair have remained silent about the rumors, however, a different sources said to Us Weekly that they were “currently on the outs” while still trying to make their marriage work. The actress and the choreographer tied the knot in 2012 after working together on the set of the 2009 film ‘Black Swan.’

