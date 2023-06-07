Natalie Portman shows off wedding ring amid reports of ‘rebuilding’ marriage

Natalie Portman was all smiles at the French Open on Wednesday following reports of an alleged affair between her husband Benjamin Millepied and 25-year-old French dancer Camille Étienne. The Hollywood star was spotted wearing her 4-carat diamond wedding ring while hanging out with a group of friends.

A close source to the couple revealed to Us Weekly that the actress felt “humiliated” when she discovered the infidelity allegations. “Right now, they are talking and working on it together for the sake of their children,” another source said, with Portman “willing to see if she’s capable of rebuilding her trust.”

The star wore a floral sundress and wedge heels to the Open and paired the look with a Christian Dior straw hat, cat-eye sunglasses, and a Christian Dior bag. She was photographed smiling, with her huge ring visible.

“He is doing all he can to get Natalie to forgive him and keep their family together,” a source said to People. “Natalie is incredibly private and has no intention of playing this out in the media. Her biggest priority is protecting her children and their privacy.”

The publication described the alleged affair as “short-lived” and an “enormous mistake,” confirming that it was “over.” The celebrity couple met on the set of ‘Black Swan’ in 2009 and have welcomed two children together since, 6-year-old daughter Amalia, and 12-year-old son Aleph.