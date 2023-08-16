Natalie Portman is all smiles with no wedding ring during special appearance at gender equality panel

Natalie Portman looked stunning during her recent special appearance at a gender equality panel, where she spoke with former Prime Minister Jacinta Ardern, FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura, and rugby star Ruby Tui.

The 42-year-old Hollywood star was all smiles and was spotted without her wedding ring amid news of her separation from husband Benjamin Millepied, after their 11-year marriage and two kids, 12-year-old son Aleph and 6-year-old daughter Amalia.

“Honored to speak alongside my heroes last night,” Natalie wrote on Instagram, showing a hilarious moment with Ruby Tui after the athlete loaned her Olympic gold medal to the actress. The group of powerful women shared their appreciation to the organizers after sharing their “thoughts on gender equality.”

The actress wore a black and purple ensemble, sharing her excitement and taking a moment to take a photo with the rest of the women. Earlier this month news about her split was reported by Us Weekly, following months of rumors about struggles in their relationship, when an alleged affair came to light between Benjamin and 25-year-old climate activist Camille Étienne.

“After news of his affair came out, they’ve been trying to work on their marriage but are currently on the outs,” an insider revealed to the publication. It had been previously reported that the former couple were trying to work things out, however, it seems like they are now going their separate ways.

The pair met while working together on the set of the 2009 film ‘Black Swan’ directed by Darren Aronofsky. “I met my husband on it, so I think I was in, like, dreamland,” Portman said to SiriusXM back in 2018.