Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millipied finalize divorce after 11 years of marriage

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millipied have finalized their divorce. The couple was together for 11 years, meeting on the set of “Black Swan,” where Portman starred and Millipied choreographed.

©GettyImages



Portman and Millipied at the premiere of “Thor: Love and Thunder”

Portman filed for divorce eight months ago, reports PEOPLE. She filed for divorce in July, with it finalizing last month in France, where the two lived with their kids, Aleph, 12, and Amalia, 7.

In summer of last year, news broke that Millipied had been involved in an affair. According to news outlets at the time, Portman and Millipied were still trying to get back together, with them making their separation official some time later.

"It was initially really tough for her, but her friends rallied around her and helped get her through the worst of it,” said a friend of the couple to PEOPLE. "Natalie is coming out of a really tough and painful year but she's come out the other side of it stronger and is finding joy in her family, friends and work."

Neither Portman nor Millipied have discussed the split with the media. When speaking to Vanity Fair about the public discussing her private life, Portman simply said, "It's terrible, and I have no desire to contribute to it."

©GettyImages



Portman at the Dior show in Paris Fashion Week

Portman and Millipied’s relationship

Portman and Millipied met in 2009, on the set of “Black Swan.” "I met my husband on it, so I think I was in, like, dreamland … It was definitely exciting and fun. It was beautiful," she said in an interview with SiriusXM Town Hall.

They had their son Aleph in 2011 and married the following year. In 2014, they relocated to Paris, where they lived for a couple of years while Millipied worked as the Director of the Paris Opera Ballet. Portman gave birth to her daughter Amalia in 2017.