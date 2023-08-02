Justin Trudeau announces separation from wife Sophie Grégoire after 18 years of marriage

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced his official separation from his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau. The pair have decided to go their separate ways after having a “difficult” series of conversations following their 18-year marriage and after welcoming three kids together, 15-year-old Xavier, 9-year-old Hadrien, and 14-year-old Ella Grace.

The couple have shared a joint statement as they prepare for a new chapter in their lives. “Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate,” the pair shared.

“As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build,” the statement continues. “For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect our and their privacy.”

It has also been reported that the Prime Minister and the former TV personality have “signed a legal separation agreement,” and they have “worked to ensure that all legal and ethical steps with regards to their decision to separate have been taken, and will continue to do so moving forward,“ as revealed by Trudeau’s office.

“They remain a close family and Sophie and the Prime Minister are focused on raising their kids in a safe, loving and collaborative environment. Both parents will be a constant presence in their children’s lives and Canadians can expect to often see the family together. The family will be together on vacation, beginning next week.”

The couple is known to be very supportive of each other through the years, with Grégoire advocating for mental health and gender equality, as Trudeau achieved a successful political career.