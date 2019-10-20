Natalie Portman loves her $4,500 custom Dior purse and so do we

Our purse is our most trusted accessory – who hasn't spent time and energy finding the perfect piece that adapts to our style and personality (and serves practical functions, too!). Actress Natalie Portman seems to have found her perfect handbag, rocking the same Dior purse on multiple occasions, and with varying looks, from daytime chill to evenings out. The Black Swan star has been spotted running errands in L.A. walking her dog and going on a date night with her husband, all with her fabulous $4,500 Dior bag in tow. Talk about high-low fashion!

©Getty



High-low fashion: There's nothing that says effortless more than rocking sneakers and casual gear with a $4,500 Dior purse

Natalie adores Dior

The Oscar winner has fully fallen in love with the $3,000 Dior Addict Flap Bag, a mini purse from the 2017 collection with classic lines, the signature Dior logo and gold hardware. Natalie has converted the luxe piece into a practical crossbody bag by adding a multicolored embroidered shoulder strap (current versions retail for about $1,500) that replaces the typical gold chain with interwoven leather trim, making it a beyond unique style statement.



©GettyImages



The Dior Addict Flap Bag, top, which is no longer available, has the French designer’s emblematic monogram print. If you want the look for yourself, this season's options include the 30 Montaigne Dior Oblique bag, $2,950 at Dior.com

Natalie is famed for her elegance, even when she's going casual, so it's no surprise she opts for the covetable bag to add contrast to the timeless duo of skinny jeans or cargo pants and a white tee, or cut off shorts and sneakers.Recuerda, en materia de accesorios es mejor elegir bolsos que no tengan una fecha de caducidad ni se limiten a las tendencias del momento. Si quieres destacar, haz como Natalie Portman y reinventa tu bolso favorito.

The logo-laden purse, which is no longer available but has been revamped in styles like the 30 Montaigne Dior Oblique, definitely falls into the category of It-bag and is this season available in burgundy and indigo blue.



©Dior



A Dior shoulder strap, available in multiple motifs that can be added to their luxe bags, costs $1,500

When it comes to accessories, it's never a bad idea to consider an investment piece that won’t go out of style and isn't limited to only current trends. If you want to stand out, follow Natalie Portman's lead to find your perfect luxe statement that you'll always want to wear.

