Nicola Peltz channeled Victoria Beckham in this Dolce & Gabbana vintage look

Nicola Peltz and Victoria Beckham are showing their bond for fashion. The filmmaker and the former Spice Girl have shown their support for each other lately, with Victoria recently sharing some sweet words about her daughter-in-law. Now Nicola is showing her admiration for Victoria’s iconic style throughout the years.

During their latest outing, Brooklyn Beckham, the son of Victoria and David Beckham, looked very much in love holding hands with Nicola, who wore a casual chic ensemble; including blue jeans, black platforms, and the same Dolce & Gabbana biker jacket, that was once worn by Victoria in the early 00s.

This is more than a coincidence, as Victoria has previously dressed Nicola for multiple events, so there is a possibility that the jacket was gifted to her by her mother-in-law. The fashion designer wore the jacket in 2001 for a soccer game. Accompanied by Brooklyn at the time, the mother-son duo showed support for David Beckham, with their young child wearing his own Manchester United soccer uniform.

Following a rumored feud between Nicola and Victoria, the pair are closer than ever. Most recently, they posed for a mirror selfie following Victoria’s gym accident. “Pre-show prep and fittings in Paris!!“ Victoria wrote on Instagram, while Nicola took to Instagram Stories to show off a lingerie set designed by the former singer.

“I love her, and she’s such an incredible, successful woman,” Nicola previously said in an interview with Byrdie. “How lucky am I that I get to ask her for advice? I’m blessed!” Meanwhile, Victoria said to Vogue; “I think Nicola’s wonderful. And I think that she’s so talented, she’s so passionate about what she does. And she and Brooklyn make each other super happy,” revealing that “as a mother,” that’s all she wants.